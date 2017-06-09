Lorde Says She’s Not Very Good at Being Famous

By Abby Hassler

Lorde might have risen to stardom at an early age with her international hit “Royals,” but she recently told CBS Sunday Morning she’s not very good at being famous.

Related: Listen to Lorde’s New Song ‘Sober’ from Upcoming ‘Melodrama’

“You don’t win by being really famous … I don’t think that really helps make good work. And I’ve always been aware of that,” she explained in the interview. “It’s hard. It’s really – it’s all body language – the subtlety, the angles. I don’t know the angles.”

The 20-year-old explained that in order to navigate her fame, she has to be true to herself.

“No one wants to see me try to be a cheerleader because I’m not that,” she said. “I’m very comfortable at a library or a studio. Those are my places, so I think, you know, just to keep the focus on the work and the words has always felt like the right thing to me.”