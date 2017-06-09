Pharrell Williams Releases ‘Yellow Light’ from Despicable Me 3

Pharrell Williams has shared another inspiring song. “Yellow Light,” appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film Despicable Me 3. A previous Despicable Me featured Williams’ 2014 hit “Happy.”

“Happy” earned the artist an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song and was featured on his 2014 studio album, G I R L.

Williams recently performed “Happy” with Miley Cyrus at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert.