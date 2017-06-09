Starbucks Customer Used Racial Slurs & Punched Homeless Man [Video]

From YouTube :

“Chicago, Illinois (WLS-TV) — A racially-charged incident in Chicago’s Loop spilled out of a Starbucks and onto the street Tuesday. A man was arrested in the incident, which ended with a punch thrown and a man sent to the hospital.

It was an ugly confrontation that didn’t end with words, and instead turned violent. On cell phone video of the altercation, you can hear a man yell, “Shut up slave! Do not talk to me!” at an African-American man.

“Calling people racist slurs. When I was coming to work, I was not expecting to see that,” said Juan Torres.

Torres works at the Starbucks on Lake Street where the incident happened. Police said the man in the light-colored suit in the video became enraged after he had coffee spilled on him.”

What do you think you would have been doing if you were at that Starbucks….would you have been filming on your phone or would you have punched this guy?!

Glad he got arrested and I hope this guys gets what he has coming to him.