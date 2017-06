If this doesn’t sum up Russia’s credibility on the Internet, nothing does.

Vending machines just started popping up in malls around Russia . . . and they sell INSTAGRAM LIKES. You put in 50 Rubles, which is about 88 cents, and your picture will get 100 fake likes. And for 100 Rubles, you can get 100 fake followers.

