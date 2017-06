Do you want to help support our troops?

The American Red Cross is throwing a fundraiser today to give back to our military, military families, and veterans!

Head over to Roseville Toyota with food, drinks, toiletries, and other items that will then be donated to deployed members of our military!

Operation Care Package is running until 7 PM today, so don’t miss out!

They’ve got a list of items they really need here, and you can get more information on their site right here!