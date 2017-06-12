Geese Pooped All Over Disneyland Guests!

When a bird poops on you, isn’t good luck?

Friday night a group of geese must have eaten something really bad!

@AnaheimFire at Disney with reports of guests hit with fecal matter. Approx 20 guests impacted. Appears to be geese that flew over. No crime —

Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

According to a tweet from the Anaheim Police Department, police and firefighters responded after 11 adults and six children were struck by geese droppings.

The Orange County Register reported Disneyland provided a private restroom for the the affected people to clean up and also gave them clean clothes. Now I’d say that is some good luck! They got free merchandise from Disney!