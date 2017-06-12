Geese Pooped All Over Disneyland Guests!

When a bird poops on you, isn’t good luck?
Friday night a group of geese must have eaten something really bad!
@AnaheimFire at Disney with reports of guests hit with fecal matter. Approx 20 guests impacted. Appears to be geese that flew over. No crime—
Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017
According to a tweet from the Anaheim Police Department, police and firefighters responded after 11 adults and six children were struck by geese droppings.
The Orange County Register reported Disneyland provided a private restroom for the the affected people to clean up and also gave them clean clothes. Now I’d say that is some good luck! They got free merchandise from Disney!
11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire—
Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017