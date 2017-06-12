Jennifer Lawrence Almost Died in a Plane Crash.

Jennifer Lawrence had a scare on Saturday morning when her plane had to make an emergency landing. Sometimes emergency landings are precautionary . . . but in this case, they were in REAL danger.

She was in a small, private plane that had taken off from Louisville, Kentucky . . . and at 31,000 feet, one of the engines failed.

The pilot was able to maneuver the plane to make the unscheduled landing in Buffalo. And it’s a good thing, because during the landing their only other engine failed in the process. Thankfully, it held out long enough for them to land safely.

Jennifer is safe, and while everyone was checked out, it sounds like no one was hurt.

Jennifer was headed to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. She’s from Louisville . . . and had been back home visiting family.

Check out the full article by clicking here.