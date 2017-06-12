Jonah Hill Lost Weight And Became Ripped [PHOTOS]

June 12, 2017 2:14 PM By Nina
Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Weight Loss

Jonah Hill has struggled with his weight for years, but thanks to the help of a close friend, he’s in amazing shape now!

According to PopSugar, the actor was recently spotted by paparazzi sporting a thin, muscular figure that’s left him almost unrecognizable!

After he gained 40 pounds during the filming of War Crimes, he decided to hire a nutritionist to help drop the weight.

In an appearance on the Tonight Show, Hill also revealed that Channing Tatum helped with his recent slim down:

“I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—-r, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.'”

See the photos here!

