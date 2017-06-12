Man Films 14 Foot Great White Shark In Shallow 3 Feet Of Water [Video]

June 12, 2017 4:36 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Great White Shark

From YouTube:

“This is the crazy moment an experienced diver paddles perilously close to a 14ft long great white shark stranded in shallow waters outside his home.

Daredevil Dale Pearson ignored all danger when he waded into the Sea of Cortez, Mexico, on May 27 after he spotted what he initially thought was a hammerhead shark.

Approaching carefully, Dale and buddy Eric Mack realise it is actually a mammoth great white they think has been caught in a net before noticing two huge propeller wounds on its back.

Deciding the shark isn’t stuck but feeding on stingrays as it circles through the water, Dale gets an up-close look as the predator thrashes its huge tail before flashing its vicious teeth.

Dale, co-owner of Pearson Brothers Winery, said: “To see such a huge shark in basically my front yard was quite unnerving.”

There have been a lot of Great White Shark sightings in So Cal lately…careful on those summer vacation beach trips!

 

