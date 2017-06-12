Mathew Knowles: Beyoncé Is ‘Not Good At Public Speaking’ [VIDEO]

June 12, 2017 1:29 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles, Shade, Solange

We all know that Beyoncé is insanely talented in many ways, but is public speaking one?

If you ask her father, the answer is a resounding no.

MTO News recently reported that Mathew Knowles threw some shade at his own daughter while speaking at Harvard University.

While discussing why artists should know what their weaknesses are, he said:

“I would never have Beyoncé up here public speaking. She’s not good at it. Solange was just at Yale. She’s incredible at it. But I know all of my artists’ weakness. They all have weaknesses.”

Fans have been outraged by his comment, finding it disrespectful and seemingly untrue.

You can watch the video of his speech right here, and let us know in the comments what your thoughts on this are.

