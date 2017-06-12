The Hottest Place To Score A Date These Days is On LinkedIn.

June 12, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: dating sites, linkedin, Match.com

Your resume and profile might be able to get you a little more than a job. How about a date?

According to online dating pros, the hottest place to score a date these days is on LinkedIn. Yep, the job networking site is apparently being used for less-than-professional reasons. Seems people see LinkedIn as a less “risky” platform to connect with someone – and if someone rejects you, you can always just say you were just trying to connect for professional reasons.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live