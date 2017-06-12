Tory Lanez Spends $35K At Store To Prove To Employee He Could Afford It

June 12, 2017 3:55 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Holt Renfrew, Shopping, TORY LANEZ

Remember the classic scene in Selena where an employee at a high end clothing store didn’t believe the singer could afford a dress from their store?

Well, that recently played out in real life with rapper Tory Lanez when he tried shopping at the high end department store Holt Renfrew.

According to XXL magazine, Lanez posted a video of himself purchasing $35,000 worth of merchandise after he claimed employees at the store didn’t believe he would buy anything.

While he was clearly able to prove otherwise, many fans online are angry that he spent so much money at Holt Renfrew after being discriminated against.

You can see the video for yourself right here.

