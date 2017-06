Wardrobe malfunctions have happened to many celebrities, and Remy Ma has now joined the ranks of those who showed off more than they planned on during a performance.

According to TMZ, during a recent performance, the rapper was running onstage to begin her verse on “Lean Back,” only to accidentally have one of her girls pop out!

Luckily, she was able to fix herself and nail her verse like a true pro!

[WARNING NSFW 18 +]

Watch the video for yourself right here.