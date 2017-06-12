This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. ZIMA . . . yes, Zima . . . is back!

Miller Coors just announced that they’re bringing back Zima from the grave for a limited time. It’ll go on sale July 4th weekend.

Zima debuted back in 1993 and eventually made up 1% of the American alcohol market . . . but its popularity faded and it was discontinued in 2008.

A spokesman from Miller Coors says they’re bringing it back because, quote, “’90s inspiration is everywhere, from food to fashion and more . . . it’s clear the decade has made a comeback.”

But he also says that once this run of Zima sells out, the dream is over . . . they won’t be making any more.

Check out the news report here.