A New Women’s Swim Suit Makes You Look Like a Hairy Man.

June 13, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Men can walk around topless in America without any issue and in most places, women can’t…NOW they can.

A clothing website called Beloved just started selling a women’s one-piece bathing suit that looks exactly like a man’s HAIRY CHEST.  And hairy stomach and back.  And hairy . . . um . . . region below the stomach but above the junk.

suit ztz A New Womens Swim Suit Makes You Look Like a Hairy Man.

(Courtesy of Beloved Wear)

It costs $45 and you can get it in three different skin tones.  And if you wear it, you will DEFINITELY make a statement.

If you want to purchase this lovely bathing suit just click here.

