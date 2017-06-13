A New Women’s Swim Suit Makes You Look Like a Hairy Man.

Men can walk around topless in America without any issue and in most places, women can’t…NOW they can.

A clothing website called Beloved just started selling a women’s one-piece bathing suit that looks exactly like a man’s HAIRY CHEST. And hairy stomach and back. And hairy . . . um . . . region below the stomach but above the junk.

It costs $45 and you can get it in three different skin tones. And if you wear it, you will DEFINITELY make a statement.

If you want to purchase this lovely bathing suit just click here.