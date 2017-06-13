Amazing ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Dies Before His Episode Aired

June 13, 2017 11:38 AM By Nina
Filed Under: America's Got Talent, Car Accident, Death

A tragic car accident has taken the life of a talented singer that was set to appear on America’s Got Talent.

TMZ has reported that Dr. Brandon Rogers, a 29-year-old singer that had been spotted by show producers for his stunning cover of Boyz II Men‘s hit song, “On Bended Knee,” passed away on Sunday following the crash.

throwback 🔃 …know I love me a good 90s R&B classic @BoyzIIMen – #OnBendedKnee 🎤🎵🎶 #DearWanyaITried

A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on

However, the episode Rogers appeared in isn’t set to air until next month, and producers haven’t decided if they will still run the episode following his death.

We hope his family the best during this difficult time.

