Diddy Is This Year’s Highest Paid Celebrity.

“Forbes” just released the ‘Celebrity 100’ . . . its annual list of the top-earning celebrities. This year, it’s topped by DIDDY.

That may seem strange since it’s been seven years since his last studio album . . . but he makes almost all his money from his other business ventures, like his Sean John clothing line, Ciroc vodka, a sports drink, and a TV network.

And apparently, those things are VERY profitable, because he’s banked $130 million over the past year. That DOES include some music-related money from his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

BEYONCÉ is second with earnings of $105 million. Here’s the Top 20:

1. Diddy, $130 million

2. Beyoncé, $105 million

3. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, $95 million

4. Drake, $94 million

5. Soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million

6. The Weeknd, $92 million

7. Howard Stern, $90 million

8. Coldplay, $88 million

9. Mystery novelist James Patterson, $87 million

10. LeBron James, $86 million

