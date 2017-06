If this video didn’t make it clear, Justin Bieber doesn’t actually know the words to the Spanish hit, ‘Despacito,’ he featured on.

However, this hasn’t stopped his fans from demanding him to perform it at concerts.

E! News recently reported that one unhappy fan decided not knowing the lyrics wasn’t a great excuse, and actually threw a water bottle at the singer!

Do you think Bieber should learn the words to his hit? Let us know in the comments!