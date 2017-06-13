Justin Bieber Dodges Water Bottle after Declining ‘Despacito’ Request

Justin Bieber had to think fast after turning down a request to play “Despacito.”

“I can’t do ‘Despacito,'” Bieber told the crowd at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm. “I don’t even know it.”

To be fair, Justin is just a featured vocalist on a remix (albeit an extremely popular one) of the Luis Fonsi track, which also features Daddy Yankee. But apparently, one fan was not pleased with that answer and threw a water bottle at the singer.

Bieber dodged the projectile and simply said: “Don’t throw things at me, please.” The video ends there, but we assume that show went on.