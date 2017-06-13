Katy Perry Accidentally Flashes Camera During Weekend Live Stream [NSFW]

June 13, 2017 2:04 PM By Nina
Filed Under: flash, Katy Perry, NSFW

Katy Perry is in her birthday suit on the internet today. 😲

Katy was live-streaming her life the past several days and one of the scenes showed her getting some kind of beauty treatment – in the nude! Well, she was wearing a towel but she should have covered more of herself up with it.

Mediatakeout.com says that “Katy Perry has been doing the MOST on her “Livestream” channel” and they posted the pics and video of her nudity.

WARNING! PICS AND VIDEO ON THE LINK CONTAIN NUDITY

To see the pics and video, CLICK HERE

The article says that she may have done it on purpose to sale more copies of her new album! What do YOU think?

