Popeyes restaurants are taking chicken tenders to a whole new level by adding shortbread cookies to the batter.

To make things even more interesting, these new special edition tenders come with a smokin’ pepper jam sauce, which is supposedly a mix between classic pepper jelly and sweet chili sauce.

Order now, because Popeyes is only planning to offer the cookie crust tenders for the next couple weeks.

