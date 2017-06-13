“Send Nudes” Pics Is Good For Your Sex Life.

According to a new survey, exchanging nude pictures is good for your sex life.

I think the key though is to make sure the person you are sending them to, know’s/wants them. Don’t just start taking pics and sending them to everyone.

The survey results suggested that people who send risky pictures frequently have a higher likelihood of feeling satisfied with their sex life.

Oh and make sure to know that the person you are sending them too, might not be the only person checking them out. You also can’t forget to put a password lock on your phone. How embarrassed would you be if your mom needed to borrow your phone and stumbled upon those freaky pics.

Check out the full article by clicking here.