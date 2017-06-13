Warriors Reportedly Voted Unanimously Against White House Visit

June 13, 2017 4:23 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, President Donald Trump

Dailymail is reporting that the 2017 NBA Champions The Golden State Warriors voted unanimously to skip the White House visit with President Donald Trump.

Last November Coach Steve Kerr vowed that the Warriors would skip the visit if they won the championship.

Steph Curry, David West, Shaun Livingston have all been vocal and critical of President Trump.

In April several members of the New England Patriots protested a visit to the White House in protest.

The Warriors have released a statement saying that no official decision has been made yet.

Read more on this story here. 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live