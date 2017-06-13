Warriors Reportedly Voted Unanimously Against White House Visit

Dailymail is reporting that the 2017 NBA Champions The Golden State Warriors voted unanimously to skip the White House visit with President Donald Trump.

Last November Coach Steve Kerr vowed that the Warriors would skip the visit if they won the championship.

Steph Curry, David West, Shaun Livingston have all been vocal and critical of President Trump.

In April several members of the New England Patriots protested a visit to the White House in protest.

The Warriors have released a statement saying that no official decision has been made yet.

