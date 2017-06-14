10 Things The Warriors Could’ve Bought With The $200,000 Worth Of Champagne They Sprayed On The Floor.

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA title on Monday night . . . and like a lot of sports teams, they celebrated by spraying champagne in the locker room. But the Warriors weren’t using the cheap stuff.

The bottles they were spraying on each other . . . and the floor . . . cost about $1,200 apiece. There were about 150 of them, meaning that this was $180,000 worth of champagne.

Now, what if the Warriors went with Andre or some other $5 bottles . . . what could they have bought with the 180K?

Here are 10 alternate ideas:

1. 9 new 2017 Honda Civics . . .

2. 277 iPhone 7s

3. 36,000 basic fidget spinners

4. 100 high-quality basketball hoops, along with 2,566 Spalding basketballs

5. 13,856 new copies of “Suicide Squad” on Blu-ray

6. 9 million used copies of the Hootie & the Blowfish album “Cracked Rear View”

7. 6,000 yellow kids Pokémon hoodies . . . WITH Pikachu ears

8. 9,610 creepy horse head masks

9. 20,000 traditional athletic supporters, complete with a cup . . . for when Draymond Green is around. And you’d still have enough left over to buy each guy on the team a copy of the book, “Sport and Character: Reclaiming the Principles of Sportsmanship”. (That one’s for you Cavs fans.)

10. Two tickets to Game Five of the Finals, plus $47,000 to blow on concessions.

That’s all pretty silly . . . but there are plenty of GOOD uses for $180K.

It could have covered a year’s worth of healthcare premiums for 47 people or 121,621 meals for the homeless . . . and $180,000 would probably cover the down payment for a fixer-upper in the Bay Area. Seriously.

Of course, the Warriors definitely aren’t the first team to blow a ton of money on a celebration like this . . . and there’s a chance the champagne was even DONATED to the team as some sort of marketing opportunity.

And some of the champagne was actually tasted . . . although, another report is claiming they blew through another $170,000 worth of champagne at the after-party.