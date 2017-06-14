6 Major Stars That Have Gone Broke

Just because you’re a celebrity doesn’t mean you’re rich, and these stars can attest to that. While some have recovered from their financial woes, others are still struggling.

Here’s a list of 6 celebrities that you may not know went broke, courtesy of Wizzed.

1. Nicholas Cage: Though this well known actor has appeared in countless films, that hasn’t stopped his finances from falling into the negative. Due to lavish spending on private jets, boats, and mansions, Cage had $14 million of debt back in 2010.

2. Brendan Fraser: While a strings of hit movies in the late 90s and early 00s (including the hit Mummy series) boosted Brendan Fraser into stardom, he ended up losing all his money following some box office bombs and hefty $75,000 a month child support payments.

3. Michael Jackson: The King of Pop may have been one of the biggest celebrities of all time, but Michael Jackson also had a serious spending habit that left his estate virtually bankrupt when he passed away in 2009.

4. Lena Headey: Though she may have countless riches playing Queen Cersei on Game of Thrones, Lena Headey hit a rough patch in 2013 when a divorce and custody battle left her with only $5 in her bank account.

5. Lady Gaga: This pop diva has had numerous hits on the Billboard Hot 100, but Lady Gaga actually put herself $3 million in debt back in 2009 after spending all of her money financing The Monster Ball Tour. Luckily for her, Arthur Fogel, the chairmen for Live Nation, decided to help out and wrote her a check for $40 million!

6. Rihanna: She may be one of the biggest celebrities in the world right now, but Rihanna actually went bankrupt back in 2009 after her accountant mismanaged her money. However, she bounced back when she was awarded $10 million by the court following a lawsuit against her former account.

