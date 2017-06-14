A Pair of “Back to the Future” Self-Lacing Shoes Sold for $53,000.

Last year, Nike actually made pairs of Air Mags . . . the self-lacing sneakers that were still SCIENCE FICTION when MICHAEL J. FOX put a pair of them on in “Back to the Future 2” in 1989.

Well, a pair just hit the auction block and sold for $52,500. That’s thought to be a world record for a collectible sneaker sold at a public auction. But they’ve gone for more at PRIVATE auctions.

After the shoes came out last year there were three private auctions to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. One of them was in Hong Kong, where a pair sold for $104,000.