Ariana Grande to Receive Honorary Manchester Citizenship

By Robyn Collins

In light of her One Love benefit concert, the Manchester city council decided to make Ariana Grande an honorary citizen.

The benefit honored the lives of the 22 people who died in the Manchester terror attack after Grande’s May 22 concert. Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry are a few of the other acts that performed during the June 4 concert.

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” council leader Sir Richard Leese said in a statement.

“We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May – with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

50,000 people attended the One Love Manchester concert. It was the UK’s most-viewed TV show of the year, with 14.5 million viewers. The benefit raised more than $12 million for bombing victims and their families.