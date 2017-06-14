Watch Halsey Speak Out Against Global Gag Rule

By Abby Hassler

Halsey is not one to endure injustice quietly. The “Now or Never” singer has joined forces with Center for Health and Gender Equity to speak out against the Trump administration’s Global Gag Rule and support the Global HER Act.

In a new video produced by ART NOT WAR, Halsey speaks about the life-threatening consequences the rule can have for women around the world. Trump’s rule prevents organizations from receiving U.S. family planning funding if they educate the public or their government about the need for safe abortion services.

Halsey has already been vocal online about women’s rights, but now is urging people to voice their support of the new bill introduced Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Nita Lowey.

Watch the full video here.