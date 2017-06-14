McDonald’s Hiring 250,000 Employees Using Snapchat

June 14, 2017 1:58 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Jobs, McDonalds, SnapChat

Looking for a summer job?

McDonald’s is looking to expand their workforce by 250,000 this summer, and they’re looking to use social media as part of the process reported the Insider.

Using “Snaplications,” the company is letting people use a 10-second Snapchat video to apply for positions.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said:

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers. We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are — their phones.”

The company is also looking to use Spotify and Hulu when searching for potential job seekers.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live