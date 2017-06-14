McDonald’s Hiring 250,000 Employees Using Snapchat

Looking for a summer job?

McDonald’s is looking to expand their workforce by 250,000 this summer, and they’re looking to use social media as part of the process reported the Insider.

Using “Snaplications,” the company is letting people use a 10-second Snapchat video to apply for positions.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said:

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers. We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are — their phones.”

The company is also looking to use Spotify and Hulu when searching for potential job seekers.