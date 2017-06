After months of negotiations, NeNe Leakes has signed on for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! There’s a catch though…

TMZ has reported that Leakes officially signed the paperwork to return to the show today (June 14), but she’s only going to be a part-time cast member.

With other career opportunities requiring her attention, such as her clothing line, she had to turn down a full-time role on the show.

Leakes is ready for her return though, saying: “All hail the queen for season 10.”