New App Helps You Quit Your Social Media Addiction.

Now more than ever, hopping on social media is making people upset. There’s a lot of bad news, fake news and worse news out there.

But … Hitting Twitter and Facebook is a habit – and habits are hard to break.

With that in mind, some software engineers have developed a new app called Binky.

It lets you satisfy your craving for swiping and scrolling, while offering absolutely, positively nothing that will cause you to be upset.

It lets you scroll through stuff, without getting you anywhere in particular, kind of like a nicotine patch for social media.

