Bill Cosby is waiting for a verdict for allegedly drugging and raping Andrea Constand back in 2004 . . . and TV One decided to air an old episode of “Cosby” last Friday where Bill puts crushed pills into a drink. (???)

The episode is called “Rudy’s Sick”, and it has Bill trying to get Rudy to take her medicine by crushing the pills, and mixing them with orange juice.

Skip to three minutes in.