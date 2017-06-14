Will Kourtney Decide To Quit ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians?’

June 14, 2017 4:03 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has given her mother an ultimatum: it’s either me or Scott!

According to Hollywood Life, sources close to the family have revealed that Kourtney is trying to cut ex-boyfriend Scott Disick out of her life completely, and that includes keeping him off the Kardashian’s hit reality show.

The source revealed:

“Kourt told her mom she’ll quit the show and ban her from the grandkids if she doesn’t kick Scott off. She’s [also] putting her foot down about Scott and Kris’ planned real estate show.”

However, the source also revealed that Kris Jenner views Scott as her own son, and she wants Kourtney to ease up:

“She really does consider Scott her son and thinks that he’s just going through a phase… she’s just trying to help him with his issues.”

What do you think? Would you rather see Kourtney on the next season or more of Disick? Let us know in the comments!

