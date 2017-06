The 6 God decided to add to his Sade tribute by getting a second portrait of the R&B legend on his rib cage. The new picture is right above his previous ink, which also has a large tropical scene behind it with a palm tree and a calm ocean.

The original ink was done back in March, and the new addition is from a Belgian artist named Inal Berskekov. Bersekov says he “was honored to continue this piece based on @Sade.” You can get a peek of the new tattoo over at Instagram.