Cookie-dough lovers, rejoice!

Foodbeast has reported that an edible cookie dough shop has just opened in California!

California Cookie Dough is serving tons of delicious cookie dough in a variety of flavors, and it’s located in Orange County. They use special eggs and flour in order to make the cookie dough safe to eat without baking!

If you’re ever in the area, make sure to check this place out!