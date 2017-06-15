Karrueche Tran Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

June 15, 2017 2:05 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran, Restraining Order

Karrueche Tran has been granted a 5-year restraining order against her ex, Chris Brown, by a judge earlier today TMZ has reported.

This came following testimony she gave explaining that Brown had sent threatening texts in an attempt to get back gifts he’d bought her while they were still dating.

Tran also testified that Brown had beaten her while they were together, and that she feared for her safety.

Brown was not allowed in the courtroom today during her testimony, and was also denied the ability to listen to her testimony over the phone.

You can find more details about her testimony right here.

