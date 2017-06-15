Lebron James & Draymond Green Trade Jabs On Social Media [Pics]

Last year when the Cavs won the title Lebron James wore this shirt to troll the Warriors.
This year as payback, Draymond Green wore a ‘Quickie’ shirt to troll Lebron & the Cavs.
Lebron got word of the shirt and posted this picture below.
Draymond then fired back with a shot at Lebron’s baldness in the pic below.
This rivalry seems to be far from over between the Warriors & Cavs….not just on the court but also on social media.
Sidenote —- Looks like Russell Westbrook is literally “liking” the trolling on Draymond by Lebron.