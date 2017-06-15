Lebron James & Draymond Green Trade Jabs On Social Media [Pics]

June 15, 2017 4:22 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaleirs, Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James

Last year when the Cavs won the title Lebron James wore this shirt to troll the Warriors.

This year as payback, Draymond Green wore a ‘Quickie’ shirt to troll Lebron & the Cavs.

Lebron got word of the shirt and posted this picture below.

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Draymond then fired back with a shot at Lebron’s baldness in the pic below.

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames

A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on

This rivalry seems to be far from over between the Warriors & Cavs….not just on the court but also on social media.

Sidenote —- Looks like Russell Westbrook is literally “liking” the trolling on Draymond by Lebron.

