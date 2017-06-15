Lebron James & Draymond Green Trade Jabs On Social Media [Pics]

Last year when the Cavs won the title Lebron James wore this shirt to troll the Warriors.

businessinsider: LeBron James explains his 'Ultimate Warrior' shirt that prompted Draymond Green's response … pic.twitter.com/ibi6y3pN5N — Investing Insight (@InvestingLatest) June 15, 2017

This year as payback, Draymond Green wore a ‘Quickie’ shirt to troll Lebron & the Cavs.

Lebron got word of the shirt and posted this picture below.

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Draymond then fired back with a shot at Lebron’s baldness in the pic below.

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

This rivalry seems to be far from over between the Warriors & Cavs….not just on the court but also on social media.

Sidenote —- Looks like Russell Westbrook is literally “liking” the trolling on Draymond by Lebron.