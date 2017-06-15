Rick Ross “Idols Become Rivals” (Birdman Diss) [Video]

June 15, 2017 6:25 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Birdman, Cash Money, Diss Track, Rick Ross

Rick Ross continues to lob bombs at Birdman — with no signs he’s ready to offer an olive branch.

After taking shots at Cash Money on the track “Idols Become Rivals,” Rozay goes in for the kill with the video. The Bawse lights what appears to be Lil Wayne’s Cash Money contract on fire. Also in the clip is a cameo from producer Bangladesh, who once sued the label, signed a production deal and still walked away unhappy.

A few weeks ago, Birdman and Sy Ary Da Kid released a visual of their own featuring a Rick Ross’s likeness.

