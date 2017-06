It seems like there is a new dating app coming out weekly. It’s hard to believe it is still this hard to find a date.

A new dating app called First is all about the first date. Members pick a date idea and a time, and people can ask to join them. You pick who you want … and then just show up for the date. And get this … there is an official “No Flakes” policy. Just two no-shows and you get banned.

Check out the full article by clicking here.