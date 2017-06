If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/BQww3jUbmB — Shishou 🌐 (@OmonaKami) June 8, 2017

I’ve seen shaved dogs before but this is personally my FIRST time seeing a shaved husky….whoa!

Apparently the picture has been retweeted more than 30,000 times and has sparked a debate on social media about whether or not it’s humane to shave your dog’s fur.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sometimes I wonder, why are there such idiots who do the biggest nonsense thinking it's fun? — Werit@ (@AguilarsIs) June 12, 2017

This permanently destroys their coat and causes it to no longer function how it should 😭😔 — Lily Stark (@StWolbodo) June 8, 2017

Yes they have 2 layers of coating that helps maintain a healthy body temperature in cold AND hot weather — Pool Boy (@andacious) June 8, 2017

Read more about this shaved husky from Yahoo here.