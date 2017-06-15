Woman Calls 911 Because Her Chicken Nuggets Weren’t Cooked Fast Enough

June 15, 2017 3:39 PM By Nina
Filed Under: 911, Chicken McNuggets, McDonalds, stupid

What do you do if you order fast food and it takes awhile for them to make it?

If you answered “Call 911,” then you’re probably this woman in Texas who did just that.

According to Foodbeast, a woman from Waco, Texas called the police after it took McDonald’s too long to get her the McNuggets she ordered.

Supposedly, after the nuggets took too long for her liking, the woman demanded a refund. After that was refused, she got confrontational and the McDonald’s manager called the police on her. In retaliation, the woman then called the police herself to complain about the McNuggets…

 

