Dads Say Mother’s Day Outshines Father’s Day.

June 16, 2017 6:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Father's Day, Happy Fathers Day

Father’s Day is Sunday.  And you REALLY should do something to celebrate it, because no, your dad is NOT cool with you blowing it off.

According to a new survey, 81% of dads say they think Mother’s Day outshines Father’s Day.  And . . . they’re not wrong.

70% of women and kids admit that dads will get less of an acknowledgement on Sunday than moms did last month.  And 49% say Father’s Day, quote, “is not a big deal” in their family.

The survey also found people who ARE getting their dad something plan on spending an average of $38 less than they spent on their mom.

And the most common gift they’re planning to get is . . . a card.

