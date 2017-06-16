Dr. Dre to Donate $10 Million to Compton High School

Dr. Dre is giving back to his community in a big way.

The music mogul has pledged $10 million dollars to build a performing arts center at a new Compton High School. Dre was born and raised in the city and attended Centennial High School.

Related: Dr. Dre Dreams of Tour with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg

“My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve,” Dre told the Los Angeles Times. “The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”

The new structure will include digital media production facilities and a 1,200-seat theater.