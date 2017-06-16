Family Seen On ‘Wife Swap’ At The Center Of Double Murder

A family that was once featured on the show Wife Swap is the focus of a double murder investigation.

According to TMZ, the Stockdale family appeared in a 2008 episode of the show, and they were depicted as being “devoutly religious.”

Unfortunately, 25-year-old son Jacob Stockdale has reportedly shot and killed his mother, Katheryn, and younger brother, James.

Though he also turned the gun on himself, Jacob survived and is currently in critical condition at nearby hospital.

Police are still not sure what lead to the shooting.