Family Seen On ‘Wife Swap’ At The Center Of Double Murder

June 16, 2017 2:49 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Murder, Police, Wife Swap

A family that was once featured on the show Wife Swap is the focus of a double murder investigation.

According to TMZ, the Stockdale family appeared in a 2008 episode of the show, and they were depicted as being “devoutly religious.”

Unfortunately, 25-year-old son Jacob Stockdale has reportedly shot and killed his mother, Katheryn, and younger brother, James.

Though he also turned the gun on himself, Jacob survived and is currently in critical condition at nearby hospital.

Police are still not sure what lead to the shooting.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live