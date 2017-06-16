How Does Your Hoarding Compare to Other People?

Most of us have a little HOARDER hidden somewhere inside of us. At least we THINK it’s little. Thanks to a new survey, you can compare your hoarding instincts to everyone else. Here are the results . . .

1. Do you still have multiple stuffed animals or keepsakes from childhood? 61% say yes.

2. Do you save your old cell phones? 42% do, 58% don’t.

3. How many pairs of jeans do you have? 35% have more than five.

4. How many pairs of shoes do you have? Only 40% have less than 10 pairs.

5. Do you still have CDs? 63% say yes.

6. Do you still have DVDs? 51% have more than 20.

7. Do you still have VHS tapes? 46% do.

8. Do you have a bunch of cords but you’re not sure what they connect to? 56% do.

9. Do you have multiple hammers, screwdrivers, nails, and other tools? 52% do.

10. And finally, 58% have looked in their closet and thought, “What IS all of this?”

