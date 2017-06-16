How Does Your Hoarding Compare to Other People?

June 16, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Most of us have a little HOARDER hidden somewhere inside of us.  At least we THINK it’s little.  Thanks to a new survey, you can compare your hoarding instincts to everyone else.  Here are the results . . .

1.  Do you still have multiple stuffed animals or keepsakes from childhood?  61% say yes.

2.  Do you save your old cell phones?  42% do, 58% don’t.

3.  How many pairs of jeans do you have?  35% have more than five.

4.  How many pairs of shoes do you have?  Only 40% have less than 10 pairs.

5.  Do you still have CDs?  63% say yes.

6.  Do you still have DVDs?  51% have more than 20.

7.  Do you still have VHS tapes?  46% do.

8.  Do you have a bunch of cords but you’re not sure what they connect to?  56% do.

9.  Do you have multiple hammers, screwdrivers, nails, and other tools?  52% do.

10.  And finally, 58% have looked in their closet and thought, “What IS all of this?”

