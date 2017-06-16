Jada Pinkett Smith Says That The Depiction Of Her In ‘All Eyez On Me’ Is Inaccurate!

All Eyez on Me, the Tupac Shakur bio-pic, hit theaters today (Friday) on what would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday. But at least one of the people portrayed in the film isn’t too happy.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who met Pac in high school in Baltimore and was close to him for the rest of his life, logged onto Twitter on Friday morning to dispute some key details of the movie. She tweeted, “Forgive me…my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez on Me to stand as truth: Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book….Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career.” Finally, she notes, “I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage.”

Jada says, “The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.” But she has no beef with the actors who portray her and Shakur. She tweeted Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Junior to say, “This is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles.”