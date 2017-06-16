Jay Z Tweets Thanks to Rappers that Influenced Him

Jay made history at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. June 16, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Jay-Z

By Hayden Wright

Last night Jay Z made history as the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Motown founder Berry Gordy and R&B pioneer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds were honored alongside Jay, as were pop candyman Max Martin, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and members of Chicago.

Related: Is this Proof Jay Z is Working on a New Album?

Former President Barack Obama appeared in a taped segment bestowing the award on Hova, who didn’t take the recognition for granted. Jay went on a tear, thanking all the rappers (no, literally, all the rappers) who influenced his career and approach to songwriting—from Kanye to Lauryn Hill and every MC in between. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, Biggie Smalls, Eminem and many others made the cut.

Chance the Rapper couldn’t believe his mention (and in Jay’s first tweet, alongside Nas, no less) and wrote: “Putting this screenshot in a trophy case.” Jay also called Barack Obama the best rapper of all time. See Jay’s exhaustive list of influences here:

Watch Obama’s salute to Jay Z here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live