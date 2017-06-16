Judge Sentences Chris Brown To One Year Of Domestic Violence Classes

Chris Brown‘s ex-girlfriend just score two legal victories against the singer.

According to TMZ, Karrueche Tran won a 5-year restraining order against Brown for domestic violence and threats against her yesterday.

Today, a judge ruled that the singer must also attend domestic violence prevention classes for a year.

However, this isn’t the first time the singer has had to attend these types of classes. TMZ also reported that Brown already went through domestic violence counseling and anger management after assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.