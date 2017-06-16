Justin Bieber Wants to be ‘Better at 70’ with New Tattoo

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber sports dozens of tattoos all over his body, but it is his latest ink that has him committing to a new life motto and reminiscing about his past choices.

The new tattoo that reads “BETTER AT 70” and can be found on the singers left thigh. While the singer first posted a humorous video of himself singing the line “better at 70,” it was his second post that will make his fans see just how much the superstar is growing up.

Bieber posted a photo of the tattoo and captioned the image, writing, “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70”

Check out Bieber’s new tattoo and tune below.

