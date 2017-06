By Abby Hassler

Today (June 16), M.I.A. debuted her “Finally” music video off her fifth studio album, AIM, which was released Sept. 2016.

The video, which was directed by Vivianne Sassen, features M.I.A. in the desert, there are also short clips of ocean waves and multinational flags. This release follows her latest track “Goals,” which she dropped last week.

Watch M.I.A.’s new music video below.